Superstring Capital Management LP Invests $3.83 Million in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 814,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Savara accounts for approximately 2.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Trading Up 5.3 %

Savara stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 491,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,984. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.70. Savara Inc has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.