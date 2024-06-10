Superstring Capital Management LP Invests $8.69 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.2% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. 1,019,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

