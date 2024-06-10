Susquehanna Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $55.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Semtech by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 167,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,504,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

