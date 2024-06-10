Symmetry Investments LP Has $13.68 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

