Symmetry Investments LP Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.5% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Applied Materials by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.16. 4,796,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,263. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.