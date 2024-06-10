Symmetry Investments LP Invests $4.23 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $118,378,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,111,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,781. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.02. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

