Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $422.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

