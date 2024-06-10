Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 2,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,128,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,776,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,093,977. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

