Symmetry Investments LP Purchases 6,036 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $552.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.83 and a 200 day moving average of $548.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

