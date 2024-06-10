Symmetry Investments LP Sells 11,644 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.50. The company had a trading volume of 792,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

