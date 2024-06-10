Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.