Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,252 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. 2,313,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

