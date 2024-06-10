Tarang Amin Sells 42,953 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40.

On Friday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,196 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

