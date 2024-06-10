Tcwp LLC Acquires 6,431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 1,976,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

