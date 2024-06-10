Tcwp LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tcwp LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,150. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

