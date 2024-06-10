TD Securities Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$47.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.60.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$29.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.72.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

