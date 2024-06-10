TD Securities Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 0.7 %

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

