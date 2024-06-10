Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TEI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. 91,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,038. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
