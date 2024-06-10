Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $423.30 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Terra has a total market cap of $423.30 million and $28.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 763,975,290 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

