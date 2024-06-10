Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tesoro Minerals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63.
Tesoro Minerals Company Profile
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
