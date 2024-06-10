Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211,433 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 1.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $65,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.75. 1,016,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,536. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

