The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,465 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 123,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $118.82. 2,409,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

