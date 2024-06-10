The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

