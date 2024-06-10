The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 0.4% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 251.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

TTD traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,979. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.