TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
