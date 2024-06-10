TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

