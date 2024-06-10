Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $568.90 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00046734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,576,729,647 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

