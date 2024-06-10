THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in THOR Industries by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

