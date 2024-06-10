Tiger Pacific Capital LP Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,946,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000. Gaotu Techedu comprises about 2.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 681,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.03. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

