Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 60,017 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $44.67.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.
In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
