Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 60,017 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $44.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMP

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.