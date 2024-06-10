Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Tower’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Tower Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.
Tower Company Profile
