TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,322,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 300,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.0438 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

