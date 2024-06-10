Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 918,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

