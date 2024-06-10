Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Udemy

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.