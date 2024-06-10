Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 606,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,989. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

