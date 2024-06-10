Unigestion Holding SA Buys 126,872 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1,396.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. 418,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

