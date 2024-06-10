Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.43. 4,908,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144,518. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

