Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

