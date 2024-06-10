Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 215.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.93. 734,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,364. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

