Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1,145.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Up 2.7 %

PDD stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.