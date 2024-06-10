Unigestion Holding SA Has $27.11 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 569.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $336.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,034. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

