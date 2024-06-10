Unigestion Holding SA Has $7.98 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 717.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 478.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 666.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.70. 76,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,229. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.13 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

