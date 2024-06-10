Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,023 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.09. 1,210,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

