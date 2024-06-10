Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,602 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $161,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,974. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

