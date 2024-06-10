United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

UNFI opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 381,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

