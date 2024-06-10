United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397,109 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,251.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.