United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.73.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $382.24 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.