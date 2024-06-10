Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.41 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,486. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

