V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 2,628,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

