VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

EGY opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

