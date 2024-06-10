Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 10.3 %

MTN opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.94. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

